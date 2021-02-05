Aero India 2021 an ‘Unprecedented Success’: President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday, 5 February said that Aero India 2021 which was the world's first hybrid event was an “unprecedented success” reported Mint.
Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke at the “Startup Manthan” at the Aero India-2021, among other things, about the importance of self reliance.
Presiden Kovind, on his part, said that the mega event had high-level delegations from over 43 countries. Over 530 companies participated in the exhibition while several others across the world virtually took part.
He also said that due to COVID-19 pandemic, the year 2020 has not been pleasant in many aspects. “Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, I'm happy that Aero India 2021 has been organised successfully," he was quoted as saying by Mint.
He further mentioned that the event was instrumental in signing off about 210 new business partnerships in the form of MOUs, agreements and collaborations with various nations and companies across the world.
Meanwhile Defence Minister Rajnath Singh while speaking at the “Startup Manthan” at the Aero India-2021 said that to maintain India’s strategic autonomy, it is essential to attain self-reliance in the manufacturing of defence equipment.
He further said that the iDEX initiative is regarded as one of the most efficient and well-executed defence start-up ecosystems created in our country. “I believe it is a decisive step towards achieving self-reliance in the true spirit of the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat campaign,” he told PTI.
He also spoke to General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Defence Staff to increase the grants that is given to the startups under iDEX (Innovations for Defence Excellence). “I asked our Secretary Defence Production and Secretary Defence to see that it is increased in some way. I feel that it is too less,” Singh was quoted as saying by PTI.
Singh, according to PTI , said that the Startup India programme has an ecosystem of more than 41,000 startups and 4.7 lakh jobs reported by them. He also said that an investment of Rs 4,500 crore had been made in 384 startups through the Fund of Funds scheme.
Since startups are the newest entrants in the defence manufacturing sector and required that “extra push”, Singh said that in an ecosystem like this, it will not be an exaggeration to say the country’s economy was soon going to be driven by these startups, reported PTI.
“I am very happy to announce that 45 MSMEs who have participated in Aero India have already got orders worth Rs 203 crore,” Singh was quoted as saying by PTI.
(With inputs from PTI & Mint)
