Aero India 2021 an ‘Unprecedented Success’: President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday, 5 February said that Aero India 2021 which was the world's first hybrid event was an “unprecedented success” reported Mint.



Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke at the “Startup Manthan” at the Aero India-2021, among other things, about the importance of self reliance.

Presiden Kovind, on his part, said that the mega event had high-level delegations from over 43 countries. Over 530 companies participated in the exhibition while several others across the world virtually took part.

He also said that due to COVID-19 pandemic, the year 2020 has not been pleasant in many aspects. “Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, I'm happy that Aero India 2021 has been organised successfully," he was quoted as saying by Mint.

He further mentioned that the event was instrumental in signing off about 210 new business partnerships in the form of MOUs, agreements and collaborations with various nations and companies across the world.