Adani-Hindenburg 'Scandal' Will Not Affect Germany's Business Interests in India

The ambassador says that German Chancellor is coming to India as part of his plan to interact with PM on a regular basis. "He’ll come again in September for G-20 and then next year for a biennial engagement."

The Chancellor comes with high expectations as India is a business opportunity for European and German companies. Responding to The Quint's question on whether the Adani-Hindenburg saga is going to impact the business agenda, Dr Ackermann said Germany is more keen on things like Free Trade Agreements between the European Commission and India. "That will really ease our business in India."

The Chancellor will be accompanied the CEOs of 12 big companies including Siemens and SAP. The business delegation is expecting to meet their Indian counterparts and sign bilateral agreements.

Dr Ackermann says that at the moment German focus on China is brought to question. In terms of the market size, India is comparable to China. While Germany and India have a robust trade balance, despite the COVID-19 setback, there are certain reservations because of regulations and tariffs.