‘Accidental Home Minister’: Raut on Deshmukh Amid Corruption Row

The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi-led Maharashtra government has been caught up in yet another political storm after the former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh alleged corruption charges against the state’s Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

In an editorial for the the Shiv Sena mouthpiece, Saamana, Sanjay Raut called Deshmukh an ‘accidental Home Minister,’ attacking him for needlessly rousing certain officials. He went on to allege that the Opposition was in a hurry to topple the Uddhav Thackeray government following the controversy.

The Shiv Sena leader had earlier supported the stance of Sharad Pawar, the chief of Nationalist Congress Party – currently in alliance with the ruling Shiv Sena – against the resignation of Deshmukh.