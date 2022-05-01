AAP’s Kejriwal Seeks Gujarat's Support to ‘Break the Arrogance of BJP’ in Polls

The Delhi CM also narrated a purported chance encounter he had with a BJP leader on his flight to Surat who informed Kejriwal of BJP’s lax behaviour since “people are giving votes anyway.”

Kejriwal appealed to the citizens to give him a chance in Gujarat, and upon failing they can “throw us out.”

Kejriwal spoke of the AAP government’s achievements in the field of education in Delhi in the past seven years and claimed that over 4 lakh students are currently enrolled in Delhi government schools.

He alleged that schools in Gujarat, on the other hand, are in a dilapidated condition, with no teachers or one teacher for several classes, etc.