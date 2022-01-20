Punjab Elections: AAP's CM Candidate Bhagwant Mann To Contest From Dhuri

Bhagwant Mann was named AAP's chief ministerial candidate on Tuesday, 18 January.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
With just a month left for the Punjab Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced on Thursday, 20 January, that its chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann will contest the elections from Dhuri constituency in Sangrur district.
The announcement comes two days after declaring Mann as its CM face in the state. After announcing Mann’s Assembly seat in Mohali, AAP’s Punjab affairs co-in-charge Raghav Chadha said, “Mann is a pan-Punjab leader and will campaign for party candidates across the state. We are the only party to go into the polls with a CM face.”
Mann tweeted on Thursday, 20 January, "The party has made it my duty to contest from Dhuri constituency. I have always received a lot of love from the people of Dhuri, the revolutionaries here will win this seat by a big margin and put it in the party's lap."
AAP President Arvind Kejriwal had, on Tuesday, 18 January, declared Bhagwant Mann as the party's chief ministerial candidate ahead of the Assembly elections.
Mann has been a member of AAP since 2014 and is a Member of Parliament (MP) representing the Sangrur constituency of Punjab. From 2012 to 2014, he had been a member of Manpreet Badal's People's Party of Punjab.
Born on 17 October 1973 in Sangrur district’s Satoj village, Mann is a well-known Punjabi comedian and actor with a reasonably clean image, and is seen as 'outside the political elite.'
The Assembly elections in Punjab will be held on 20 February, and the votes will be counted on 10 March.
(With inputs from ANI.)
