Rs 1 Cr to Families of 6 Defence Personnel Killed on Duty: Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday, 19 June, stated that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government will provide an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore to six families of defense personnel who died while on duty.
Of these, three belonged to the Indian Air Force (IAF), two were Delhi Police personnel and one was part of the civil defence, Sisodia’s tweet read.
According to the news agency PTI, Sisodia, while addressing a press briefing, said: “Although loss of a soldier is irreparable, the Kejriwal government after coming to power launched the scheme to provide ex gratia to families of such personnel so it could become a source for them to live with dignity.”
He also stated that the Delhi government stands shoulder to shoulder with the families of soldiers who were killed while serving the country.
The personnel whose families will receive the compensation are Sanket Kaushik, Rajesh Kumar, Sunit Mohanty, Meet Kumar, Vikas Kumar and Pravesh Kum.
(With inputs from PTI)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined