Delhi Police Constable Physical Test To Begin From 28 June

List of candidates shortlisted for Delhi Police Constable physical efficiency and measurement test is available on delhipolice.nic.in
Delhi Police has released the schedule of physical efficiency and measurement test (PE&MT) for the recruitment of male and female constables.
The test is scheduled to begin form 28 June, and will go in till 26 July.
The official notice released by Delhi Police reads, "All candidates shortlisted for physical endurance and measurement test scheduled to commence from June 2021 at Delhi are hereby informed that their scheduled PE&MT with date and venue name has been uploaded on the website."
According to the official notice, the admit card for physical efficiency and measurement test will be available for download shortly on Delhi Police's official website.
Delhi Police has further asked the shortlisted candidates to attend the test at 5 am.
For more details regarding Delhi Police constable recruitment, candidates can check the official website.
