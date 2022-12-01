Meet Bobi, AAP's First Transgender Candidate for MCD Elections

“People in my constituency say that they’ve given both men and women a chance but this time they want to give me a chance,” said 38-year-old Bobi Kinnar, who identifies as a transgender.

She has been fielded by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections from Sultanpur Majra ward A in northwest Delhi.

On 29 November, The Quint followed Bobi’s election campaign as she went from lane to lane greeting residents. What are her plans for the ward? How did she get into politics? Is her candidature tokenistic?