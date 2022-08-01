AAP Councillor Shot Dead by Unidentified Persons in Punjab's Malerkotla

Punjab Police. Representational image.
An Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) municipal councillor, Mohammad Akbar, was shot dead by unidentified persons in Malerkotla on Sunday, 31 July.
SSP Malerkotla Avneet Sidhu said, "As of now, it seems to be a personal enmity. We are further probing the matter."
Malerkotla AAP MLA Jamil Ur Rehman said Akbar was their party councillor. "We are helping police in the investigation to nab the assailants," the MLA said, according to The Tribune.
Akbar had become a councillor on the Congress ticket, but later switched sides to the AAP.
A case under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 25/54/59 Arms Act has been registered against unidentified attackers on the complaint of the slain councillor's wife Akbari.
