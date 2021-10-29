A Timeline of the Mullaperiyar Dam: From Construction to Ongoing Controversy

The Mullaperiyar dam, which is over a century old, built on the Periyar River in the Idukki district of Kerala has the distinction of being situated in one state but being managed by a neighbouring state — Tamil Nadu. The dam has recently been in the news when its water levels rose, as rains lashed Kerala.

On 23 October, the water level had risen to 136 feet. Kerala CM Pinarayi wrote to Tamil Nadu CM Stalin asking that the water level be regulated to avoid danger to the people living downstream of the dam. Kerala had asked that the water level not cross 136 feet, citing safety concerns. But a Supreme Court ruling allowed the Tamil Nadu government to maintain the water level at a maximum of 142 feet.