Mullaperiyar Dam Not in Danger: Pinarayi Warns of Action on Social Media Rumours

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday, 25 October, slammed false propaganda on social media where some are claiming 'danger' to the Mullaperiyar dam, located in the state’s Idukki district, and warned of legal action against them for creating panic among people. The Supreme Court on 25 October took note of the rising water level in the dam, stating that the situation on the ground is serious.
The court also warned that it would intervene if the authorities of Kerala, where the dam is situated, and Tamil Nadu, which manages the dam, do not act on the issue.
The chief minister told the state Assembly that the government is committed to its demand for a new dam at Mullaperiyar despite opposition, including from the Union government. Pinarayi on 24 October wrote to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, urging him to take necessary action to gradually release water from the dam considering the rising water level. The first water level warning was issued by Tamil Nadu on 23 October.
Responding to demands from MLAs seeking the government's intervention to address people's concerns, as they are in a state of panic due to social media propaganda, Pinarayi said, "Some people are creating unnecessary panic through social media. Some people are creating a scene (on social media) saying that the dam is in danger and several lakh people are going to die. The reality is that no such dangers exist there at present."
The Tamil Nadu government is cooperating with Kerala in a good manner on all issues, the CM said, adding that there were some areas where the two states had minor differences and these needed resolution through discussions.
Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted isolated heavy rains and wind in Alappuzha, Kottayam, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, and Wayand districts for Tuesday, 26 October.
