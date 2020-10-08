Watch: 88th Air Force Day Parade at Hindon Airbase; Wishes Pour In

As India celebrates its 88th India Air Force Day at the Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad on Thursday, 8 October, wishes poured in from across the nation, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauding the force’s “courage, valour and dedication.” Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane and Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh are attending the event, along with IAF chief RK Bhadauria.

IAF Chief Commends Response During Pandemic, China Stand-Off

Bhaduria, while addressing the event, lauded the Force’s response amid the COVID-19 situation and that ongoing stand-off with China in Ladakh. Bhaduria said that the IAF is undergoing a transformational change and is entering an era which will redefine where the force employ aerospace power and conduct integrated multi-domain operations.

“This year has indeed been an unprecedented one. As COVID-19 spread across the globe, our nation's response was firm. The tenacity and resolve of our air warriors ensured that IAF continued to retain its capability to undertake full-scale operations throughout this period,” he said.

“I commend all air warriors for quick response in the recent standoff on the northern frontiers, when we deployed our combat assets at short notice to handle any eventuality and provided proactive support to all requirements of deployment and sustenance for Indian Army,” he said.

Wishes Pour In

Tweeting earlier in the day, PM Modi said, “You not only keep the skies of the country secure but also play a leading role in the service of humanity during disasters. Your courage, valour and dedication inspires everyone.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also took to Twitter to wish the country. “My felicitations and best wishes to the air warriors and their families on the occasion of Air Force Day-2020. Eighty eight years of dedication, sacrifice and excellence mark the journey of the IAF which is today a lethal and formidable force to reckon with,” he tweeted.

President Ram Nath Kovind too took to Twitter to laud the IAF. “On # AirForceDay , we proudly honour our air warriors, veterans, & families of Indian Air Force. The nation remains indebted to contribution of IAF in securing our skies & assisting civil authorities in Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief,” Kovind said.