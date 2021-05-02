Full 7-Day Lockdown in Haryana From 3 May: Cabinet Min Anil Vij

On Friday, a weekend lockdown was announced in nine districts of Haryana, namely, Panchkula, Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonepat, Rohtak, Karnal, Hisar, Sirsa and Fatehabad districts from 10 pm on Friday till 5 am on 3 May.

The state had reported 13,588 fresh coronavirus cases on 1 May, taking its overall case load to 5,01,566.