Why Second COVID Wave May Hurt Modi’s Popularity Unlike the First

Make no mistake, this is the toughest moment politically for PM Modi in the last seven years. Even after the 2016 demonetisation and 2017 GST, Modi did face a great deal of criticism, espcecially from traders. But even then few raised doubts over Modi's intent and competence. This has changed this time on, with Modi's competence being directly in question. Modi's self congratulatory speech at the World Economic Forum earlier this year, praising his government's handling of COVID-19 has come back to haunt his government and appear as a cruel joke in retrospect.

After demonetisation, Modi did benefit from the sentiment among poorer voters, that he had taken an important step targetting the allegedly illicit wealth of the rich. There's no such sentiment this time. The farmers' movement had already created a perception that the Modi government is against farmers. Now the urban middle class is also hurting. It remains to be seen if the poorest voters remain supportive of the government or not. This may become more and more difficult as the pandemic spreads to rural and semi-rural areas.

But is there any real political threat to the government?

Maybe not immediately. After all elections are still three years away. But the more immediate impact will be felt by states where elections are due in 2022.

As things stand today, Punjab is a lost cause for the BJP, which will be lucky to save its deposit in most of the seats. There is a great deal of anti-incumbency against the BJP governments in Uttarakhand and Goa, and both are states for the Opposition Congress to lose. Incidentally, in both these states the Aam Aadmi Party is also staking claim to the anti-incumbency vote.

The main battle, however, is Uttar Pradesh. A few weeks ago, the election seemed a done deal for the BJP.