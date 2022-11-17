65-Year-Old Delhi Man Goes Missing After Allegedly Getting Extortion Calls

65-year-old Rakesh Jain. He was last seen on 10 November near Dilshad Garden.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
A 65-year-old man named Rakesh Jain, a resident of Ghaziabad’s Vaishali, has been missing since 10 November, after allegedly being preyed on by online extortion scammers. Jain works as an accountant at a private company and was last seen near Dilshad Garden in Delhi.
His daughter Nikita Jain, a journalist, tweeted about the same and said, “My father, Rakesh Jain, has been missing since 10 November. Last seen near Dilshad Garden area in Delhi around 3.30 pm. He had been getting extortion calls for the past few months. Please circulate this in your circles. Any leads would be appreciated.”
Dilshad Garden police has registered a missing person case after the family lodged a complaint.
"My father went to office on 10 November in the morning and went missing around 3.30 pm. CCTV footage showed that he was last seen taking an auto outside his office in Dilshad Garden area," Nikita said.
Jain reportedly left his phone in his office before he went “missing.”
As per preliminary investigation, abduction has been ruled out by the police as Jain’s family has received no ransom calls.
After scanning Jain's call records, the police found out that he had been receiving calls by extortionists for the past few weeks and even made a payment of Rs 10,000.
Jain's family was unaware of these calls.
"Since my father was not tech savvy and does not use any UPI app, he paid the amount in cash to a friend and asked him to transfer the money. We only got to know all this after he went missing," said Nikita, who is a journalist.
"We think he fell prey to a scam where scammers do a video call and obscene videos are shown and then they blackmail you. He must have felt embarrased to share the incident with his family and also left his phone, worried that he might be traced," she added.
ACP Akshay Kumar Rastogi, who is leading the investigation, was quoted as saying, "We have formed two-three police teams and they are trying to trace him. We are putting all our efforts in finding him and looking at all angles," ABP Live reported.
Worried for her father, Nikita added:
