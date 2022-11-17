65-Year-Old Delhi Man Goes Missing After Allegedly Getting Extortion Calls

A 65-year-old man named Rakesh Jain, a resident of Ghaziabad’s Vaishali, has been missing since 10 November, after allegedly being preyed on by online extortion scammers. Jain works as an accountant at a private company and was last seen near Dilshad Garden in Delhi.

His daughter Nikita Jain, a journalist, tweeted about the same and said, “My father, Rakesh Jain, has been missing since 10 November. Last seen near Dilshad Garden area in Delhi around 3.30 pm. He had been getting extortion calls for the past few months. Please circulate this in your circles. Any leads would be appreciated.”

Dilshad Garden police has registered a missing person case after the family lodged a complaint.