37 UP Cops to Face Action for Alleged Links With Vikas Dubey

The Uttar Pradesh Home Department has asked the Additional Director General of Police of Kanpur to take action against 37 policemen for their alleged links with slain gangster Vikas Dubey or dereliction of duty, IANS reported. According to The Indian Express, some of the policemen had faced departmental inquiries before this.

The decision to take action against the 37 policemen was recommended by a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) that probed the role of the police in the Bikru incident.

On 3 July, the police had gone to arrest Dubey in Kanpur’s Bikru village when they were ambushed by Dubey and his aides in an incident that left eight policemen dead and six more injured. According to IANS, the SIT report said the 37 policemen, who were or are posted in Kanpur, had leaked information to Dubey.

Dubey and five of his aides were later shot dead in separate alleged encounters by the Special Task Force. Official sources told IANS that eight of the 37 policemen, including the then Chaubepur station officer Vinay Tiwari and sub-inspector K K Sharma, will face 'strict' action. Both were suspended after the incident and later arrested.

ADG Kanpur Jai Narain Singh has reportedly been asked to initiate proceedings against six other policemen, for whom a ‘lighter punishment’ has been recommended.