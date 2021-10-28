33 School Students Test COVID Positive in Karnataka’s Kodagu District

Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo: The Quint)
After at least 33 students at a school near Madikeri town in Karnataka’s Kodagu district tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, 27 October, authorities shut down the school.
As per health officials, the outbreak was reported at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Galibeedu village.
Following this, the school isolated and tested all 10th grade students and on receiving a negative test for all students, the classes were restarted, Hindustan Times reported.
The state government had reopened offline classes for classes 9 and after the daily COVID-19 case tally dipped in recent weeks.
Again, more than a month later, two more students displayed COVID symptoms and later tested positive.
The positivity rate in the district stood at 0.19 percent on Tuesday and rose to 1.21 percent on Wednesday following the new cases.
(With inputs from Hindustan Times)
