30 Dead, Several Injured in Bus-Truck Collision in Pakistan's Punjab

As many as 30 people have been reported dead and 74 injured in an accident between a bus and a truck in Pakistan's Punjab province on Monday, 19 July.
(Photo: PTI)
The toll is expected to rise, as many of the injured persons have suffered critical wounds, Dr Najeebur Rehman, Medical Superintendent of Dera Ghazi Khan Teaching Hospital, told news agency Reuters.
The bus had been heading to Sialkot city from Rajanpur district of Punjab province, news agency IANS reported.
Rescue teams subsequently arrived at the site of the accident and moved the injured and the dead to a nearby hospital.
Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter to express his condolences for the deceased.
"Shocked & deeply saddened to learn of the tragic road accident of a Rajanpur bound bus, near DG Khan resulting in the loss of 30 precious lives. Have asked Punjab govt to offer rapid assistance & support to the families of the victims," he stated.
In another incident on 14 July, 13 people were reported dead and several injured in a blast on a bus travelling through northern Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
(With inputs from IANS and Reuters)
Published: undefined