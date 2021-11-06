10 People Killed in Ahmednagar District Hospital Fire, Rescue Ops Underway

Four tire tenders were rushed to the spot to put out the fire, and rescue operations are underway.
(Photo Courtesy: Video Screengrab)
At least 10 people were killed in a fire incident at Ahmednagar district hospital on Saturday, 6 November, said district collector Rajendra Bhosale to news agency ANI.
At least 20 patients were undergoing treatment in the ward where the incident took place, reported TV9.
(This is a developing story. The copy will be updated with more details.)
