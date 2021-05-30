29 Missing in Uttarakhand Flash Floods Tragedy Declared ‘Dead’

On 23 February, the Uttarakhand government had issued a notification, authorising nearly 140 people still missing to be declared "presumed dead".

After the missing 140 people were considered dead in March by the neighbouring state government, the required information was provided to them by the Kheri administration.

Thereafter, a gazette was published in newspapers on 23 April to 'seek objection'. With no objection received, the death certificates were issued by Uttarakhand authorities.

Among the 29 missing labourers, 13 were from Ichchanagar, eight from Bhairampur, and one each from neighbouring villages.