22-Year-Old Man Killed by Woman's Kin Over Interfaith Relationship in Gujarat

A 22-year-old man in Gujarat's Rajkot was beaten by the brother of his paramour for having an interfaith romantic relationship, following which he succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday, 11 May.
(Photo: The Quint/Arnica Kala)
Mithun Thakur, a native of Bihar, who was employed at a factory in Rajkot, had been in a relationship with Sumiyya Kadivaar for the past few months. As per a Times of India report, when Thakur called Kadivaar on her phone on Monday morning, the 18-year-old woman's brother picked up the call and gave threats to Thakur, leading to an argument.
Following the verbal row, Kadivaar's brother Saakir and three of his aides went to Thakur's house and assaulted him. A neighbour, who noticed Thakur lying unconscious in the house, had rushed him to Rajkot Civil Hospital, from where he was referred to Ahmedabad with serious injuries and brain hemorrhage, as per Navbharat Times.
The two had lived in the same neighbourhood in Radha Krishna Society in Jangleshwar.
Thakur's father has filed a complaint with the Bhaktinagar police, following which the forces have apprehended Saakir and an accomplice of his, as per TOI.
The tragic incident comes after another such horrifying story of a murder in Hyderabad, where Billipuram Nagaraju, a Dalit man, was brutally attacked and killed at a busy road in Saroornagar over his marriage to a woman from the Muslim community. Nagaraju, 26, was stabbed with a knife and beaten with an iron rod by relatives of his wife, Syed Ashrin Sulthana.
(With inputs from Times of India and Navbharat Times.)
