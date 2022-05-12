22-Year-Old Man Killed by Woman's Kin Over Interfaith Relationship in Gujarat

A 22-year-old man in Gujarat's Rajkot was beaten by the brother of his paramour for having an interfaith romantic relationship, following which he succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday, 11 May.

Mithun Thakur, a native of Bihar, who was employed at a factory in Rajkot, had been in a relationship with Sumiyya Kadivaar for the past few months. As per a Times of India report, when Thakur called Kadivaar on her phone on Monday morning, the 18-year-old woman's brother picked up the call and gave threats to Thakur, leading to an argument.

Following the verbal row, Kadivaar's brother Saakir and three of his aides went to Thakur's house and assaulted him. A neighbour, who noticed Thakur lying unconscious in the house, had rushed him to Rajkot Civil Hospital, from where he was referred to Ahmedabad with serious injuries and brain hemorrhage, as per Navbharat Times.