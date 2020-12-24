20,000 Kisan Sena Members to March From UP to Support Farm Laws

Singh stated that he wanted to inform the agriculture minister that the farmers from Delhi and Haryana protesting at the border of the national capital ‘do not represent farmers of all India’.

Farmers from Punjab and Haryana have been agitating for nearly a month now, demanding the Centre repeal the three farm laws passed by Parliament. The agitating farmers believe the new farm laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system (MSP), leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

At least six rounds of talks have already taken place between the farmer leaders and the government but the deadlock continues.