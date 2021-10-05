Coimbatore Rape Case: ‘2-Finger-Test Was Done,’ Survivor's Lawyer on IAF Denial

While the Indian Air Force has denied that the banned two-finger test was performed on the survivor of the alleged rape at Coimbatore IAF Institute, her advocate alleged that the statement is false.

Advocate Mohanakrishnan who had served in the Air Force and is now appearing on behalf of the survivor, told The Quint, “The survivor had categorically told the forum that the medical officer did a two- finger-test. She had said clearly that this was the only test done. But that is not admissible in the investigation. Now how do we prove this? This fight is not going to be easy.”

IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari said on Tuesday, 5 October, that it was “misreported” that the woman was subjected to a two-finger test. The survivor in her FIR had stated that she was subjected to the banned test when she reported the case to her superiors in the Indian Air Force.