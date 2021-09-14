'A Caged Life': Hathras Victim's Kin Await Justice, Accused Side Still Deny Rape

(Photo: Asmita Nandy/The Quint)
A year on, family of the Hathras victim say their lives have completely turned upside down since the incident.
Video Editors: Ashutosh Bhardwaj/Shubham Khanna
In Chandpa, a small village in Western Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district, it has been a year of waiting - for justice, for compensation, for dignity.
A year ago, on 14 September 2020, a 19-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly gang-raped and brutalised by four upper caste men in the village. After two weeks, when she succumbed to her injuries in a Delhi hospital, her body was taken back to the village and forcibly cremated by the UP Police.
(Photo: Asmita Nandy/The Quint)
The incident had created shockwaves across the country with politicians, media and activists camping for justice for the young girl. There were also members of several right-wing and upper-caste groups who flocked to the village supporting the accused. Protests were held across the country, opposition politicians were lathicharged and the UP Police claimed to have unearthed 'conspiracy to create tensions'.
Gradually, the media glare faded, the protests phased out. But, the lives of six members of the victim's family has turned upside down.
There are at least 30-40 CRPF officials constantly surveilling the victim's family in this Thakur-dominated village, as per the Supreme Court's October 2020 order. The brother adds, "They are here for our protection but it is unfortunate that we still need protection in a village where we were born and raised."
Despite 24-hour protection and being completely cut off from the rest of the village, the family has not been spared hostility. On 5 March, an incident in the Hathras district court where the hearing of the case is currently underway, the victim's lawyer and brother were allegedly threatened and intimidated.
(Photo: Asmita Nandy/The Quint)
On the other hand, the families of the accused - Sandeep, Ravi, Ramu and Luvkush - who live right opposite the victim's house still deny rape and allege 'honour killing.' Ravi's brother, who had earlier claimed that the victim's family 'putting up an act', still holds onto that belief, despite the victim's dying statement and the CBI confirming gang rape. He said, "We do not trust the Delhi media. They don't show our side."
When asked if they expect any support or protection during legal hearings, the brother said, "Humara kaun kya ukhaar lega is gaon mein? Dalit parivar ko chahiye protection. Humein nahi chahiye. (What can anyone do to us in this village? The Dalit family would need protection. We don't need it.)
After the incident, the Yogi Adityanath-led government had promised to compensate the family with Rs 25 lakhs, a house and a government job. So far, the family has just received the monetary compensation which they say "primarily get spent on traveling for different court hearings."
There are two simultaneous cases going on - one is of the victim's gang rape and murder which is underway at the special SC/ST court in Hathras district and the other is of the forced cremation and role of state officials during the investigation being heard at the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court.
The case hearings had paused during the lockdown and is now picking up pace. But, for the teenager's mother, the nights come with haunting memories of her "lively daughter who will never come back."
(Photo: Asmita Nandy/The Quint)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined