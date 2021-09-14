'A Caged Life': Hathras Victim's Kin Await Justice, Accused Side Still Deny Rape

In Chandpa, a small village in Western Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district, it has been a year of waiting - for justice, for compensation, for dignity.

A year ago, on 14 September 2020, a 19-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly gang-raped and brutalised by four upper caste men in the village. After two weeks, when she succumbed to her injuries in a Delhi hospital, her body was taken back to the village and forcibly cremated by the UP Police.