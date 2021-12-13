Two Dalit Men in Bihar’s Aurangabad Forced To Do Sit-Ups, Lick Spit off Ground

The candidate, who had lost the election, was identified as Balwant Singh Singhana, and the two men are Anil Kumar and Manjit Kumar.

Taking cognisance of the video, the Bihar police arrested Singh, following the directions of Aurangabad SP Kantesh Kumar Mishra.

"Based on the testimony of the victims, a case has been registered at the Amba police station. The complaint names one accused, who has now been arrested. He was a candidate in the elections and had lost. A chargesheet will be filed soon," Mishra said.

The accused, however, claimed that the two men were creating a ruckus under the influence of alcohol, and that they have done so several times in the past.