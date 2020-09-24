Dalit Teen in UP Gang-Raped, Four Upper Caste Men Accused

According to the Hathras SP, two accused have been arrested and others will be in custody soon. IANS According to the Hathras SP, two accused have been arrested and others will be in custody soon. | (Photo: Altered by The Quint) India According to the Hathras SP, two accused have been arrested and others will be in custody soon.

A 19-year-old Dalit girl from Uttar Pradesh has been allegedly gang-raped by four upper caste men who also tried to strangulate her. The girl has been admitted to an intensive care unit (ICU) in Aligarh medical college. She managed to give her statement to the police days after the incident and has stated that she was raped by four upper caste men on 14 September when she had gone to collect fodder for animals. Earlier, based on her brother's complaint, the police had booked a man identified as Sandeep for attempt to murder and under the provisions of the SC/ST Act. The accused was arrested and remanded to judicial custody after the family alleged that he had tried to kill the girl over some old enmity.

Also read: Dalit Farmer in UP Beheaded for Not Sharing Water

On Tuesday after the girl’s statement, rape charges were added to the FIR and three more people were booked. “One more accused has been held and others, too, will be arrested soon,” Hathras SP Vikrant Vir, said.

Additional SP Prakash Kumar said the girl's statement under section 161 of CrPC was not recorded earlier by the investigating officer as the girl had been in the ICU after she was referred to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College in Aligarh from Hathras district hospital. He said the charge sheet would be filed soon.