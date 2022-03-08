15th Round of India-China Corps Commander-Level Talks on 11 March: Report

The 15th round of the Corps Commander-level talks between India and China will be held on 11 March, ANI reported, quoting sources in the defence establishment.

The talks will be conducted on the Indian side, at the Chushul-Moldo meeting point.

Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta will be leading the Indian delegation to negotiate with the Chinese side, The Indian Express reported.

Sources also said that the main focus of the talks would be to achieve a resolution concerning the balance friction areas in Eastern Ladakh.