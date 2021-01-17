13-Yr-Old Girl Abducted, Gang-Raped by Nine Men in MP; 7 Arrested

Nine men allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped a 13-year-old girl multiple times in five days in Madhya Pradesh’s Umaria district, police said, as per a NDTV report. The police further said that seven of the accused have been arrested so far.

As per the police investigation, the girl was abducted on 4 January by a man known to her, who raped her for two days along with six of his friends.

Before releasing the victim, on 5 January, he threatened to kill her if she gave out any information about the incident.