Two Rape Cases Reported in Madhya Pradesh in Less Than 36 Hours

Three men allegedly raped a 45-year-old woman in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district late on Saturday night, according to a report by NDTV. The incident took place 800 km from Bhopal and in the jurisdiction of the Amilia Police Station.

The victim who was tortured with an iron rod, runs a tea shop for a living. She told NDTV that she was sleeping inside her hut when the accused knocked on her door and asked for water.

When she told the accused there was none, he and two others allegedly barged inside the hut, where she lives alone, and raped her.