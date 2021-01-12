Two Rape Cases Reported in Madhya Pradesh in Less Than 36 Hours

Three men allegedly raped a 45-year-old woman in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district late on Saturday night, according to a report by NDTV. The incident took place 800 km from Bhopal and in the jurisdiction of the Amilia Police Station.
The victim who was tortured with an iron rod, runs a tea shop for a living. She told NDTV that she was sleeping inside her hut when the accused knocked on her door and asked for water.
When she told the accused there was none, he and two others allegedly barged inside the hut, where she lives alone, and raped her.
The woman is currently recovering at Sanjay Gandhi Medical College and Hospital in Rewa.
“Doctors at the hospital said she is out of danger but could take more than a week to recover,” Rewa Inspector-General Umesh Joha told NDTV. He further said that four men have been arrested in the matter and are being questioned by a team led by Sidhi Superintendent Pankaj Kumawat.
Less than 36 hours later, another similar incident was reported from Khandwa district in Madhya Pradesh, where a 13 year old girl was allegedly raped and strangled to death by a 45-year-old man who was arrested on Monday, 11 January, as reported by ANI.
A student of Class IX, the girl had gone to purchase biscuits from a grocery store.
The police found the girl’s body on the roof of the grocery trader’s shop in Jamania village on Monday morning and suspects that the accused pulled the girl inside the house, raped her and strangulated her to hide the crime.
As per the NDTV report, Khandwa Police sources said that the neighbours raised an alarm when the grocery trader, with help from his wife, was packing the girl's body into a bag, on the roof of his house.
Upon getting the news, the girl's parents rushed to the grocery traders’ house and found that their daughter was dead.
Khandwa Senior Superintendent of Police Seema Alawa told ANI that the body has been sent for post-mortem and that they will get a clear picture after receiving the reports.
“Prima facia suggests that she was raped, but the cause of death is not yet clear,’’ she added.
(With inputs from NDTV & ANI)
