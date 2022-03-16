Vaccination for 12-14 Age Group Starts, PM Urges All Eligible to Get Vaccinated

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
(Image: The Quint)
As India started vaccinating children aged 12 to 14 years from Wednesday, 16 March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter, urging all those eligible to get vaccinated.
The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday, 14 March, had announced that children aged 12-14 would begin to receive their vaccine against the novel coronavirus from 16 March.
"Also, everyone aged 60+ will now be able to get the precautionary dose," Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had tweeted.
(This copy will be updated.)
