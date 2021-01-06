Juspay Data Breach: Have My Card Details Leaked? What Happens Now?

Personal details such as email IDs, full names, phone numbers, and debit and credit card details of over a 100 million users of Juspay has been breached by a hacker who posted the data for sale on the dark web, discovered a cyber-researcher last week.

The Bangalore-based start-up processes over 4 million transactions worth Rs 1000 crore every day across e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Swiggy, Ola and others. The data dump was discovered in the first week of January by cybersecurity researcher, Rajshekhar Rajaharia.