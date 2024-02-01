'If I'm Arrested...': What Hemant Soren Told MLAs Before ED Action, Resignation

Here's what Soren wrote in a letter to his MLAs:

"Honorable MLAs, you are aware that on 30.01.2024, in the meeting of the Party Legislature, a proposal was passed unanimously that if I have to leave my post of Leader of the Legislature Party in any adverse situation, then the the new leader will be chosen by me and this proposal was unanimously accepted. The above proposal was also agreed upon in the meeting of all the alliance party MLAs. Today, I will appear before the ED in compliance with their summons.

In any circumstances of my arrest, I have decided to nominate Shri Champai Soren as the new leader of the legislative party after due consideration. After formally electing him as the leader of the Legislative Party, along with the leaders of all the allied parties, a letter of support under his leadership should be taken by all honorable MLAs before the Honorable Governor to stake claim for the formation of a new government. Displaying rock-solid unity, you shall remain present in Ranchi till the formation of the new government.

Lastly, with the support, love and blessings of you all, I tried my best to provide successful leadership to the government under adverse circumstances for four years. We completed many works of public interest. All this would not have been possible without your cooperation and support and for this I will always be grateful to you.

I would also like to request that in my absence, take good care of my family, my revered father Shri Shibu Soren Ji and mother whose health is deteriorating. Also take care and show love to my younger brother."