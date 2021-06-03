Centre Extends Validity of Teachers Eligibility Test to Lifetime

The central government on Thursday, 3 June, announced extension of the validity period of Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) qualifying certificate from seven years to a lifetime with retrospective effect from 2011.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ made the announcement instructing the state as well as Union Territory (UT) governments to revalidate or issue fresh TET certificates to those candidates whose period of seven years has already elapsed.

Pokhriyal said this will be a positive step in increasing the employment opportunities for candidates aspiring to make a career in the teaching field.