Dissent, denial and drama – that's what the United States and the world has witnessed over the past several months. And after the chaos that followed the 2020 US elections in early November, the White House is finally going to welcome its new president.

However, this doesn't take away the spotlight from Donald Trump – the President America will never forget.

Controversy's favourite child and internet meme gold, Trump has been grabbing eyeballs all through his presidential tenure.

Who would have imagined that his exit from the White House would be as noisy as his controversial first term?