Dissent, denial and drama – that's what the United States and the world has witnessed over the past several months. And after the chaos that followed the 2020 US elections in early November, the White House is finally going to welcome its new president.
However, this doesn't take away the spotlight from Donald Trump – the President America will never forget.
Controversy's favourite child and internet meme gold, Trump has been grabbing eyeballs all through his presidential tenure.
Who would have imagined that his exit from the White House would be as noisy as his controversial first term?
In early November, despite losing the 2020 US presidential election, Trump was in denial.
From calling the 2020 election a 'fraud', 'rigged', 'stop the steal' to reiterating 'I won the election', 'no way we lost this election', Trump has been persistent in denying the poll results even after the senate runoffs sealed his fate.
He went on a firing spree.
As a final straw, he held the 'Save America Rally', inciting his supporters to challenge the electoral vote count, which resulted in the most shocking and unprecedented attack on the US Capitol.
Trump also became the first US President to have been impeached twice and now will be the first president to skip the inauguration ceremony in 152 years.
Published: undefined