Afghan Journalists Arrested, Beaten by Taliban for Covering Women's Protest

The Taliban, on Wednesday night, had declared all demonstrations illegal unless the justice ministry had granted permission to hold them.

Naqdi said as soon as he started taking pictures, a Taliban fighter confronted him and told him not to film. Then, the Taliban men arrested all those filming and took away their phones, he added.

He said the Taliban tried to take his camera, but he gave it to someone in the crowd. Then, three Taliban fighters caught him and took him to a police station where they beat him, reported AFP.

Naqdi said the Taliban accused him of organising the rally and insulted and kicked him repeatedly. When he asked why they were beating him, he was told, “You are lucky you weren’t beheaded.”

The Taliban then took him to a crowded cell where he found his colleague, who had been beaten as well.

“We were in so much pain that we couldn’t move,” Daryabi was quoted as saying by AFP.

The Taliban later released the two, insulting them while doing so, without offering an explanation.

“They see us as enemies,” Taqi said.