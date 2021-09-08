Taliban Says Afghan Women Won't be Allowed to Play Sport, Including Cricket

In November 2020, twenty-five female cricketers were awarded central contracts by the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB). It also held a 21-day training camp for 40 female cricketers in Kabul. The International Cricket Council (ICC) requires all 12 of its full members to have a national women's team and only full members of the ICC are permitted to play Test matches.

When asked if no women's cricket would mean ICC calling off the Hobart Test, Wasiq said the Taliban would not compromise. "Even for this, if we face challenges and problems, we have fought for our religion so that Islam is to be followed. We will not cross Islamic values even if it carries opposite reactions. We will not leave our Islamic rules."

He added that Islam allowed women to go out on a needs basis such as shopping and that sport is not considered a need. "In cricket and other sports, women will not get an Islamic dress code. It is obvious that they will get exposed and will not follow the dress code, and Islam does not allow that."

ADVERTISEMENT