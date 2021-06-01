Stray Dogs Feed on Human Corpses at Riverbank in Uttarakhand

A shocking video has emerged, showing stray dogs eating human corpses, which are suspected to be bodies of COVID-19 victims dumped on a riverbank at Kedar Ghat, in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi.
"I was doing some painting here yesterday (31 May), and saw these half-burnt bodies and stray dogs gnawing and feeding on them. The District Administration and Municipal Corporation should take cognisance of this and do something immediately. It is a matter of concern and I feel that it is death of humanity," a local told ANI.
Localities also claim that the bodies supposedly got stuck in the sand and were later drifted towards the banks amid heavy rainfall in the past few days, which raised the water level.
The local residents claimed that the civic body took no action despite several complaints.
Meanwhile, municipality president Ramesh Semwal informed that as soon as he received complaints from locals, he had assigned a person at Kedar Ghat to cremate the half-burnt bodies on the riverbank.
Earlier, in May, the Centre directed authorities to prevent the disposal of bodies in the river.
Meanwhile, Uttarakhand on Monday, 31 June, reported 1,156 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the overall tally to 3,29,494.
(With inputs from ANI)
