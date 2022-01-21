Samsung Teases Galaxy S22 for February Unpacked Event, Hints at Note Revival

Samsung on Friday, 21 January, confirmed its long-rumoured February Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, its first major hardware launch event of 2022.

The smartphone maker plans to unveil the next generation of its Galaxy S series smartphones during the event.

"At Unpacked in February 2022, we will introduce you to the most noteworthy S series device we have ever created," Samsung President TM Roh, head of the company's MX Business, wrote in a blog post.

"The next generation of Galaxy S is here, bringing together the greatest experiences of our Samsung Galaxy into one ultimate device," he added.