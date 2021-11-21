Rajasthan Cabinet: 15 Ministers to Take Oath, Pilot Says 'Positive Message'

Pilot further said that four Dalit ministers being included in the new cabinet is a message that Congress and the state government wants representation for Dalits, the backward, and the poor.

"Our Dalit and tribal brothers and sisters have got proper representation. This is a very good thing," he said, according to India Today.

Pilot also stated that there were no factions within Congress and that the decisions regarding the Cabinet reshuffle had been taken together.

Regarding his future role in the party, Pilot said,"I had met party president Sonia Gandhi in Delhi, we discussed a lot of issues. I carried out all responsibilities given to me by the party in last 20 years, with dedication. In the time to come, I will work wherever the party sends me."