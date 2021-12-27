Booster Dose of COVID Vaccine Applicable Only 9 Months After Second Jab: NHA

The third dose of COVID-19 vaccine, or a ‘precautionary dose’, can be administered to healthcare workers and those above the age of 60 suffering from comorbidities only nine months after the second COVID-19 vaccine shot, Dr RS Sharma, the CEO of National Health Authority, told ANI.

The chief of the COWIN platform said on Monday, 27 December, that eligible citizens must present a certificate of comorbidities from a registered physician in order to get the booster dose.

Dr Sharma added that upon registering on the platform, if a citizen says 'yes' to the co-morbidities option, they can successfully go to the vaccination center and get the jab as usual.