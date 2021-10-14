Pakistan Airline Suspends Flights to Kabul, Calls Taliban Intimidating

PIA suspends flights to Kabul amid price rise and threats from the Taliban.
photo courtesy: altered by The Quint
Alleging “heavy handed” interference by Taliban authorities, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Thursday, 14 October, suspended flights to the Afghan capital, Kabul.
The said interference, as per Reuters, included arbitrary rule changes and intimidation of staff.
Further, the suspension reportedly came as the Taliban government asked the airline to bring prices back to the levels that were seen before Taliban’s take-over in August.
The Taliban had reportedly warned the PIA and Kam Air to lower prices and threatened to stop flights on non-compliance.
The flights between the two nations have been limited since the Kabul airport reopened last month and with most international airlines no longer sending flights to Afghanistan, the ticket prices for a flight to Pakistan soared as high 2,500 USD which were once 150 USD, Live Mint reported.
The Taliban claims that ticket prices are becoming increasingly out of reach for most Afghans.
(With inputs from Reuters and LiveMint)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)