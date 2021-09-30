New Zealand Tightens Anti-Terror Law Within a Month of Auckland Stabbing

The law was initiated in light of the recent stabbing of six persons in an Auckland supermarket. The incident was considered a "terrorist attack" and the attacker was inspired by the Islamic State.

The police shot down the accused following the attack, however, also maintained that he was suspected to be an extremist and "dangerous" man long before the attack.

In spite of this information and a prior arrest, there were no legal grounds to detain the 32-year-old Sri-Lankan national, and the attack lay bare the loopholes in the New Zealand law.