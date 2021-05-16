FAQ: 2-Week Lockdown Announced in West Bengal: What’s Allowed?

Amid rising number of COVID-19 cases, the state of West Bengal will go under a complete two-week lockdown starting from 6 am on Sunday, 16 May, the state government announced on Saturday, 15 May.

However, essential services, such as those related to food and medicine/health, will continue as the state grapples with the health emergency.

This comes after West Bengal on Friday, 14 May, reported 20,846 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, highest so far in a single day.