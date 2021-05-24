MP: Shajapur ADM Slaps Shopkeeper for Violation of COVID Curbs

This incident comes to light after two days of a similar video from Chhattisgarh’s Surajpur going viral. In it the district collector could be seen slapping a youth and smashing his mobile phone. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday removed the IAS officer while stating that such “acts will not be tolerated in the state”.

Shajapur ADM Manjusha Rai speaking to the local media said that action under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code was being taken against those who were not following COVID protocols in the district.

State Minister Inder Singh Parmar stated that he was aware of the incident. “The ADM has not behaved properly. Necessary action will be taken against the officer if needed,” news agency ANI quoted him as saying. Speaking to the news agency the shopkeeper said, “The shutter was down, still the policemen pulled it up. ADM slapped me and policemen even hit me with sticks.”