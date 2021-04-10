Kuldeep Sengar’s Wife Named BJP Candidate in Panchayat Polls

Former MLA and Unnao rape convict Kuldeep Singh Sengar's wife, Sangeeta will be contesting the Uttar Pradesh panchayat elections on a BJP ticket.
The BJP has made her a candidate for the district panchayat member from Ward No 22 of Fatehpur Chaurasi, according to a list released by state party chief Swatantra Dev Singh.
Kuldeep Sengar was sentenced to life in prison by a Delhi court on 20 December 2019 for raping a 17-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao. After his conviction, Kuldeep Sengar's membership as an MLA was cancelled.
Reacting to her candidature, Samajwadi Party chief spokesman Rajendra Chowdhury accused the BJP of adopting double standards.
"On one hand, it talks about eliminating criminals and on the other, it glorifies them. In the BJP regime, crime cannot be controlled," he said.
When asked, BJP spokesperson Harishchandra Shrivastava said names of all candidates were recommended by the district unit and were forwarded to the party headquarters through the regional unit.
Almost one-and-a-half-years after he was expelled from the BJP on charges of rape, former MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar's wife, Sangeeta Sengar has been made party candidate for the upcoming panchayat elections.
Sangeeta will contest from Fatehpur Chaurasi in Unnao Zila Panchayat elections. She had won the zila panchayat chairperson election in 2016.
Party sources said that her candidature was approved by state BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh and state general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal.
Many still believe that he is innocent and has been framed by political rivals.
Kuldeep Sengar, sentenced to life in jail, was disqualified as the member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly last year in February. He is presently lodged in Tihar jail.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined