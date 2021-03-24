Kejriwal to Implement Doorstep Ration Delivery Scheme Without Name

The scheme that was scheduled to be launched on 25 March under the name of Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana was stopped by the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs. It was said that the subsidised food grains being allocated by the department for distribution under the National Food Security Act ( NFSA) can only be used under NFSA and not under any state-specific or other scheme under a different name.

The consumer affairs ministry said that the use of new nomenclature or scheme name for distribution of NFSA food grains by the government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi is not permissible.

Under the targeted public distribution system, the Kejriwal government is planning to provide packaged wheat flour, packaged rice and packaged sugar.

(With inputs from ANI)