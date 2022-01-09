JNU Vice-Chancellor, Two Others, Shortlisted for UGC Chairman Post

Prof M Jagadesh Kumar, the vice-chancellor of the Jawaharlal Nehru University, is among the frontrunners for the post of chairman of the education regulator University Grants Commission (UGC).

The search and selection committee is also considering two others – Prof Nitin R Karmalkar, V-C of Pune University, and Prof Avinash Chandra Pandey, Director of Inter-University Accelerator Centre (IUAC) – for the key post, according to sources quoted by The Indian Express.