In Setback for Kejriwal, Delhi NCT Bill Gets President’s Assent

The Centre had earlier said the government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 has been introduced to end ambiguity in running the affairs of the national capital.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said that since there have been cases of ambiguity in certain issues related to the functioning of the Delhi government, this bill had become necessary. "Please do not say that it is a political bill. It is being brought to end ambiguity in certain issues, as Delhi is a union territory. It will end certain confusion or technicality and enhance the efficiency of the administration," he was quoted as saying by PTI.

Reddy further said that since 2015, some issues have come up between the Central and Delhi government and cases regarding the same were filed before the Delhi High Court, which also gave certain rulings. He also said that the court had also ruled that the L-G should be informed on executive issues of the city government.

Meanwhile, the Congress called the bill "unconstitutional" and said that it takes away certain rights, which were given to the city government under a Constitutional amendment.

While initiating a debate in the Upper House on the bill, Congress MP Manish Tewari said that it would prevent the city government from implementing the decisions taken by the Legislative Assembly. "How can you divorce a decision from its implementation?" he asked.

He also said that the idea of the bill is contrary to what the then Union Home Minister L K Advani had presented some 18 years ago.

However, BJP's Meenakashi Lekhi, who represents the New Delhi seat in Lok Sabha, said that the bill seeks to rectify the alleged mismanagement of Delhi. “The Constitution is not federal but quasi-federal in nature where the Centre's say cannot be ignored,” she was quoted as saying by PTI.