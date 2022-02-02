Health Secretary Writes to States to Expedite Vaccination Among 15-18-Year-Olds

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Wednesday, 2 February, wrote to the state governments to expedite the second dose of vaccination coverage among the newly eligible individuals, between the ages of 15 and 18 years.

According to the the letter, the government has administered 166.68 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines, one of the highest numbers in the world.

Bhushan reiterated that the vaccination phase for the 15-18 age group was made available from 3 January this year, completing 4.66 crore doses till date. He added that since then, in a period less than a month, 63 percent of the total eligible have received their first dose.