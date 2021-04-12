Gujarat Heading Towards Health Emergency, Says High Court 

"But it has been five days since. Newspapers and channels are flooded with harrowing tales, unfortunate and unimaginable difficulties, unmanageable conditions of infrastructure, the shortfall and deficit of not only testing facilities, but availability of beds, ICUs, supply of oxygen and basic medicines like remdesivir," Chief Justice Vikram Nath said in his order on Sunday.

"A perusal of some news would indicate that the state is heading towards a health emergency of sorts. Accordingly, I direct the HC registry to register this as a suo moto fresh PIL titled: 'Uncontrolled upsurge and serious management issues in Covid control' by impleading the Gujarat government through the Chief Secretary, the Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, and the Central Government through the Department of Home and the Health Ministry," he ordered.

The Chief Justice said a bench comprising of him and Justice Bhargav D Karia should be constituted to hear this PIL at 11 am on Monday.

He also ordered a copy of his order to be forwarded to Advocate General Kamal Trivedi, government pleader Manisha LuvKumar, and Additional Solicitor General Devang Vyas. The proceedings of the court will be live streamed.